Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 72,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

