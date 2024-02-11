Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRO. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

