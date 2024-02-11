Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $182.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $138.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

WMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

WMS stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $163.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 448,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

