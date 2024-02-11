Air T, Inc. (AIRTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 15th

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Air T has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of Air T stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.