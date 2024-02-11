Airbnb (ABNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 79.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 221,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

