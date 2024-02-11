Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down to $150.54

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.54, but opened at $145.84. Airbnb shares last traded at $147.24, with a volume of 1,306,183 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,150,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.