Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,501,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 26,101,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Airspan Networks Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airspan Networks

About Airspan Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Airspan Networks by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airspan Networks by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.