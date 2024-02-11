Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,501,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 26,101,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Airspan Networks Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Airspan Networks
About Airspan Networks
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airspan Networks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.