Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.20

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.29), with a volume of 296395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.90 ($1.30).

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 94,593,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £90,809,955.84 ($113,839,734.04). 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

