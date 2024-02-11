Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Akoustis Technologies has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AKTS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Activity at Akoustis Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 287.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akoustis Technologies
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Akoustis Technologies
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.