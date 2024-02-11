Algoma Steel Group Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
ASTL opened at $8.21 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $854.15 million, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.57.
Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.