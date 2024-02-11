Algoma Steel Group Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL opened at $8.21 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $854.15 million, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.