Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

