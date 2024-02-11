AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

AB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after buying an additional 242,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

