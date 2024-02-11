Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPM opened at $175.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.30. The company has a market cap of $503.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

