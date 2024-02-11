Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of -129.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $5,104,000. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.