Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,112 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Lantheus worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Lantheus stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

