Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Envista worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,400,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Envista by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 349,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,784 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $21.94 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

