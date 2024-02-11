AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AMCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $3,957,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

