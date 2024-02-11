Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 29th

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMTB opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $761.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.01. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMTB

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.