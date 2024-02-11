Ameren Co. (AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on March 29th

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Ameren has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %

Ameren stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $91.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameren by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,846,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,004,000 after purchasing an additional 312,509 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

