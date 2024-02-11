American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

AWK opened at $122.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.66. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

