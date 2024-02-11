AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.40. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 541,103 shares trading hands.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.