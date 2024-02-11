Analysts Offer Predictions for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

ENPH stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 221,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

