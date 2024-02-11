Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $97.14

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.57.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Shares of ALGT opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
