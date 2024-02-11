Analysts Set Expectations for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $8.68 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

CHKP stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

