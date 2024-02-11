Analysts Set Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT at $62.73

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $4,171,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,698,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

