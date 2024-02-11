Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Target Price at $13.17

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $659.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.51%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

