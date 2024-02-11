Analysts Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $71.54

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Raymond James upgraded Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Natera Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.34. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $71.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $54,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,284.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $54,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,284.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,272 shares of company stock valued at $45,019,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

