Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Price Target at GBX 1,052.50

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.19).

Several research firms have recently commented on SGE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.30) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.16) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.79) to GBX 1,250 ($15.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Sangeeta Anand purchased 1,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.14) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,143.54). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,191 ($14.93) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.33. The company has a market cap of £12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5,955.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,197.50 ($15.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

