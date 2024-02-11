Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $145.13

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.