Analyzing Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U Power and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $287.12 million 0.02 -$6.66 million N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.17 $170.10 million N/A N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U Power and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than U Power.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22%

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats U Power on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

