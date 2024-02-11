Analyzing NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) & Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. NVE pays out 89.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Advantest pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get NVE alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NVE and Advantest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 60.66% 32.31% 31.60% Advantest 15.67% 20.16% 12.65%

Volatility & Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVE and Advantest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $38.25 million 10.59 $22.69 million $4.46 18.81 Advantest $4.15 billion 7.99 $964.96 million $0.75 59.67

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. NVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NVE beats Advantest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

(Get Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Service And Other Departments segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease business, and others. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.