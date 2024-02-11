Andrew Peller (ADW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.18 million for the quarter.
Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
