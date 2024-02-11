Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 714 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MO opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

