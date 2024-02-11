Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 174 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $204.77 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $205.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

