Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 272 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 611,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 126.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,650,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,119,000 after buying an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.