Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 694 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,655,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

