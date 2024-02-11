Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,691 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

