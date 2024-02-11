Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 752 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 796,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,009,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 80,630 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $46.62 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.04.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
