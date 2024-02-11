Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $677,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. State Street Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.