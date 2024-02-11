Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,288 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 32,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 352,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 118,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $84.38 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

