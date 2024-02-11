Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,739,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOT stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $225.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

