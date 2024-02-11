Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $88.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.