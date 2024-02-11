Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Lennar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $153.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

