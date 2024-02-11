Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.0 %

SPG stock opened at $146.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $147.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

