Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $36,346,500. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

