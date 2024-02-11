Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,294.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 673,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

