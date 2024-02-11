Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

