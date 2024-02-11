Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $677,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $454.92 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.63.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

