Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $143.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

