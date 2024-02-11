Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 162 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $235.08 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

